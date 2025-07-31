Assam down town University to Host ‘Abhimukh 2025’ from August 1

Assam down town University (AdtU) is gearing up to welcome its 2025–26 batch with its signature orientation program ‘Abhimukh’, scheduled to begin on August 1. Translating to “a journey towards the beginning,” the program is designed to provide first-year students with a comprehensive introduction to academic life and campus culture.

The day-long event will include academic briefings, faculty interactions, and guided tours of the university’s infrastructure to help students integrate smoothly into their new environment. The aim is to create a structured yet engaging start to their higher education journey.

Adding to the vibrancy of the occasion, the orientation will feature interactive segments like ‘AdtU Got Talent’, where students can showcase their creativity and performance skills, and a Student Club Fair, offering opportunities to explore and join cultural, literary, innovation, technology, and sports clubs.

This year’s Abhimukh carries added significance as it coincides with Assam down town University achieving the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation—a recognition of its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and student success.

With students arriving from across the Northeast and other parts of the country, the program is set to foster an inclusive and dynamic start to university life. AdtU envisions Abhimukh 2025 as the first step in guiding its new batch through a transformative journey of learning, discovery, and growth.