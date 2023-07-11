Assam Edu Dept Changes Working Hours of Colleges, Universities

The notification further includes the following guidelines:

The attendance of the faculty members should be regularly ensured through technical intervention as mentioned in the college service rules. But some flexibility should be provided so that the faculty members can visit the libraries and attend assigned activities within and outside the campus.

The stipulated contact hours in teaching and other defined activities should be carried out in letter and spirit. The teachers should be assigned library hours for the students and research scholars, which will help activate the departmental libraries.

Interactive research hours for faculty members should be a total of four hours on two weekdays.

Examination, both internal as well as external, should be taken seriously. There should be a definite model for conducting internal examinations and returning evaluated scripts within a stipulated time frame. The evaluation of the scripts of the external examination and declaration of the results should also be completed timely. Defaulters need to be made accountable.

The fellowship holders for research are designated as researcher-cum-teaching assistant. Six hours may be allotted as teaching hours in a week to the fellowship holding research scholars which shall enable the departments to implement UG-PG integrated courses in the affiliating University campus.

Internal assessment and consultation with the students: Answer scripts need to be checked and returned to the students within 7 days of examination.

Results of the semester examination: The evaluation of the answer scripts is to be completed within 15 days from the date of completion of the examination, and the result should be published within one month.

Mentoring of the students: There must be an appraisal meeting on mentoring of students once a month. Report on these appraisal meetings as part of the Academic Module should be uploaded to the Samarth Gov portal.