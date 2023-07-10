Seven Colleges of Assam to be Upgraded to ‘Universities’
The Assam Government has decided to grant university status to seven colleges across the state. This was officially announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.
With this, students can avail advanced higher education infrastructural facilities.
The seven colleges which will be upgraded to state universities are:
1. Sibsagar College (Autonomous), Sivsagar
2. Gurucharan College, Silchar
3. Jagannath Barooah College (Autonomous), Jorhat
4. Kokrajhar Govt College, Kokrajhar
5. North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous), Lakhimpur
6. Nowgong College (Autonomous), Nagaon
7. Bongaigaon College, Bongaigaon.
In a tweet, CM Sarma said, “In our endeavour to make Assam as an educational hub of Eastern India, we are planning to upgrade 7 colleges to university status. Once this happens , we would have established 10 new universities in the State since 2021. Yesterday, I met with the principals of these colleges.”
The new state universities will have salient features which include the latest pedagogy as per NEP 2020, improved infrastructure, increased students intake, multidisciplinary university, collaboration in research and academics, increased PG seats, and enhanced synergy between UG and PG courses, and optimal usage of faculty members to teach UG and PG courses.