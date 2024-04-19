Assam Education Minister Exposes Fake Twitter Account Spreading Rumors on Exam Results

Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to social media on Friday to address a concerning issue regarding the dissemination of false information. Pegu shared a screenshot of a fake Twitter account bearing his name, which was allegedly spreading rumors about the announcement of results for the HSLC & HS Examination, 2024.
According to the screenshots provided by the minister, miscreants had attempted to deceive the public by falsely claiming that the results of the aforementioned examinations would be declared the following day, on Saturday i.e. on April 20, 2024.
Minister Pegu promptly clarified the situation, asserting that such claims were baseless. He emphasized that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) responsible for conducting these examinations, would release the results according to its predetermined schedule.
This incident underscores the importance of vigilance against misinformation and the need for individuals to verify information from credible sources.
Pegu's swift response serves as a reminder to the public to exercise caution and rely on official announcements from relevant authorities.