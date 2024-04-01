HSLC Exam Results To Be Announced During Bohag Bihu: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2024 during Bohag Bihu.
Ranoj Pegu said that results will be declared during the festival, adding that all preparations have been completed by the SEBA regarding this.
Notably, the HSLC exams began on February 16, 2024, and concluded on March 4, 2024. A total of 4,25,924 students appeared for the HSLC examinations among whom 1,90,934 were male candidates and 2,34,980 were female candidates.
Last month, the AASU stated that the SEBA would release the results before Bohag Bihu in April.