Assam Education Minister Lauds AHSEC for Timely Declaration of HS Results

In a significant development for the education sector in Assam, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has garnered praise from Education Minister Ranoj Pegu for its swift action in declaring the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) final examination 2024. Minister Pegu commended the council for its proactive approach, emphasizing the importance of timely result announcements in facilitating students' career planning.
Addressing the media, Minister Pegu expressed his gratitude towards AHSEC for declaring the results much earlier compared to the previous year, citing it as a commendable step towards benefiting students in charting their educational trajectories. He highlighted the positive outcomes of this year's HS results, with an impressive 88.64% of students securing good marks, reflecting the efficacy of the education system in the state.
A notable aspect of this year's examination process was the adoption of CBSE rules by the examination committee, which omitted the declaration of ranks or positions, focusing solely on the examination and result declaration. This move aimed to streamline the assessment process and ensure fairness and transparency.
One of the significant announcements made by Minister Pegu pertains to the merger of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and AHSEC, aimed at creating a unified board for both HSLC and HS students. While the plan awaits implementation due to the prevailing model code of conduct, it signifies a strategic step towards enhancing the efficiency and coherence of the state's education framework.
Highlighting certain disparities in subject preferences among students, Minister Pegu underscored the need to address the imbalance, particularly in the uptake of science and commerce streams. Drawing comparisons with other states, he emphasized the importance of expanding opportunities for students across various disciplines, thereby fostering a more inclusive and diverse educational landscape.
The significance of competitive exams on a national scale was also emphasized, with Minister Pegu acknowledging the need for Assam to enhance its participation in such examinations. Efforts are underway to bridge the gap and equip students with the necessary skills and resources to excel in competitive arenas.
In conclusion, Minister Pegu reiterated the government's commitment to prioritizing education and ensuring continuous improvements in the state's academic ecosystem. The timely declaration of HS results stands as a testament to AHSEC's dedication towards facilitating students' academic pursuits and fostering a conducive learning environment in Assam.
With 2,42,794 students passing the examination, the declaration of HS results marks a significant milestone in Assam's educational journey, setting the stage for students to embark on their future endeavors with confidence and determination.