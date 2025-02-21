Assam: Exam Evaluation Irregularities at Dakshin Kamrup Girls' College Spark Outrage

A major irregularity in exam evaluation has come to light at Dakshin Kamrup Girls' College, where answer scripts for the first-semester undergraduate Hindi examination were evaluated by professors from the Philosophy and Political Science departments. The incident has sparked widespread reactions, raising concerns over academic integrity.

According to reports, without the knowledge of Principal Narakanta Adhikari, three professors—Haren Kalita and Raina Begum from the Political Science department and Debajit Rabha from the Philosophy department—along with a third-grade staff member, Bipul Das, evaluated around 2,000 Hindi answer scripts. Following the revelation, Principal Adhikari arranged for the scripts to be re-evaluated by a Hindi professor. However, questions remain regarding disciplinary action against those responsible.

Reacting to the issue, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) held a press conference where Joint Secretary Pankaj Lochan Goswami criticized Principal Adhikari, referring to him as a 'contractor.' He demanded a thorough investigation and urged the Chief Minister, Education Minister, and Gauhati University authorities to take appropriate action.

The incident has raised serious concerns about administrative lapses at the institution. The response from Gauhati University authorities on this matter is now awaited.

