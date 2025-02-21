Assam Board Exams Rocked by Paper Leak Controversy

Assam’s education system has been hit by fresh controversy as reports of exam paper leaks surface, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the ongoing board examinations. On Friday (February 21), a fake Chemistry question paper for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination went viral on social media, triggering panic among students and parents.

Addressing the situation, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a clarification, stating, “A fake question paper of the Higher Secondary exam today is circulating on social media. It is FAKE. The actual Chemistry paper will have a different color, not the pink one seen online.”

A fake question paper of Higher Secondary exam today is circulating on social media. It is FAKE. The actual Chemistry paper will have a different color, not the pink one seen online.@himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/cUfoMMNOWf — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 21, 2025

While authorities moved quickly to debunk the fake leak, another breach in the HSLC (Class 10) examination has sent shockwaves through the system. Reports indicate that the Mathematics question paper was widely circulated on mobile phones in South Salmara shortly after the exam commenced.

According to sources, the Jaruar Char Public High School examination centre is suspected to be the origin of the leak, though an official confirmation is awaited. The breach has put the education department under immense scrutiny, as past instances of paper leaks have already damaged public confidence in the board’s credibility.

Although, the state government had assured students and parents that strict security measures are in place to prevent further leaks, but the latest incidents have once again exposed the vulnerabilities in Assam’s examination system.