Assam Flags Off Free Textbook Distribution for 2025-26 Academic Year

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, along with the Chairman of the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation, Debananda Hazarika, flagged off the distribution of free textbooks for the 2025-26 academic year in school education on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Speaking at the event, Minister Pegu stated, "We have distributed textbooks seven days earlier than last year. To ensure free textbook distribution for all, the government will bear additional costs for last-mile transportation."

Highlighting the state’s digital initiatives, he said, "The Shiksha Setu app in Assam is far superior compared to other states or even globally. Students and teachers can use the app to confirm if they have received free textbooks."

In an effort to enhance digital learning, the minister announced, "Every teacher will receive a tablet, and 52,000 teachers have already been provided with one. This year, around 3.41 crore textbooks have been distributed. Additionally, every textbook will be made available in e-book format, with arrangements to launch them by Durga Puja."

He further added, "E-books for core subjects will be available in nine languages. Meanwhile, teachers are being selected for imparting education in 19 indigenous languages, as TET is not yet conducted for these languages."

Addressing concerns over protesting teachers, Pegu urged, "I urge them to present their grievances before the state education ministry. The Cabinet-formed committee is in discussions, but no final decision has been made yet."

On the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) results, he confirmed, "The results of the TET examination will be announced soon, and candidates will be selected based on the advertised positions."

Under the Assam Government’s Free Textbook Scheme, a total of 3,41,78,581 free textbooks have been published in 19 languages across 9 mediums, benefiting 52,91,707 students from Class "Ka" to Class 12. The remaining districts of the state are expected to receive their free textbooks within the next two days.

Also Read: Guwahati: Ranoj Pegu Distributes Appointment Letters to 93 New Assistant Professors