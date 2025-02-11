Guwahati: Ranoj Pegu Distributes Appointment Letters to 93 New Assistant Professors

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu distributed appointment letters to 93 newly recruited Assistant Professors for various state engineering colleges.

The event was organized by the Higher Education Department at Assam Administrative Staff College in city’s Khanapara area.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Pegu stated, “The Assam government had committed to providing 1 lakh government jobs. We have surpassed that target, completing 1,15,000 appointments across various departments. Today, we distributed appointment letters to Assistant Professors in state engineering colleges under the Higher Education Department.”

Pegu further explained that the delay in these appointments was due to legal proceedings, which have now been resolved, allowing the recruitment process to proceed smoothly. “These appointments were delayed as the matter was pending in court. Now that all obstacles have been cleared, we have successfully handed out the appointment letters,” he added.

Handed over appointment letters to 93 Assistant Professors for State Engineering Colleges of Assam— a much-awaited recruitment after a 7 year gap.



Thrilled to see these new appointments finally materialize! I urge the newly inducted faculty to lead the implementation of #NEP2020… pic.twitter.com/eOsiyblI5t — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 10, 2025

In addition to the assistant professor appointments, Pegu also addressed the creation of new Head Teacher positions in schools across the state. Following a recent cabinet decision, the government is set to appoint Head Teachers to schools where these positions were previously vacant. “Since many schools require Head Teachers, we are in the process of collecting digital signatures to expedite the appointments,” Pegu said.

He noted that in many schools, teachers are already performing the duties of Head Teachers without formal appointments. Once administrative processes are finalized, official appointments will be made. Head Teachers will also function as Drawing and Disbursement Officers (DDO), handling key administrative responsibilities within their institutions.

