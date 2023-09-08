Education

Assam Govt Announces Dates for 5th Phase of Gunotsav 2024

This assessment initiative aims to evaluate the quality of education and promote improvements in the state's schools.
Assam Govt Announces Dates for 5th Phase of Gunotsav 2024
Assam Govt Announces Dates for 5th Phase of Gunotsav 2024
Swagata Bora

The 5th phase of Gunotsav, the educational quality assessment program in Assam, has been officially announced which is to be held in 2024.

This assessment initiative aims to evaluate the quality of education and promote improvements in the state's schools.

Gunotsav is scheduled to take place from January 3 to February 9, covering various districts across Assam.

The assessment will be carried out in phases:

  • Barpeta, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mankachar and Udalguri districts from January 3 to 6.

  • Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Sonitpur and Tinsukia from January 9 to 12.

  • Bongaigaon, Darrang, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, and Goalpara from February 6 to February 9.

Gunotsav plays a crucial role in assessing the effectiveness of educational practices and enhancing the quality of education in Assam's schools. It is an important step towards improving the overall educational landscape in the state.

Assam Govt Announces Dates for 5th Phase of Gunotsav 2024
Assam: Gunotsav 2023 Results Announced; Sivasagar Tops List
Dr Ranoj Pegu
Gunotsav 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
education>>education/assam-govt-announces-dates-for-5th-phase-of-gunotsav2024
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com