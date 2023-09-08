Assam Govt Announces Dates for 5th Phase of Gunotsav 2024

The 5th phase of Gunotsav, the educational quality assessment program in Assam, has been officially announced which is to be held in 2024.
This assessment initiative aims to evaluate the quality of education and promote improvements in the state's schools.
Gunotsav is scheduled to take place from January 3 to February 9, covering various districts across Assam.
The assessment will be carried out in phases:
Barpeta, Karimganj, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mankachar and Udalguri districts from January 3 to 6.
Baksa, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Sonitpur and Tinsukia from January 9 to 12.
Bongaigaon, Darrang, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Majuli, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, and Goalpara from February 6 to February 9.
Gunotsav plays a crucial role in assessing the effectiveness of educational practices and enhancing the quality of education in Assam's schools. It is an important step towards improving the overall educational landscape in the state.