Assam: Gunotsav 2023 Results Announced; Sivasagar Tops List

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday formally declared the results of Gunotsav 2023 during a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

While Sivasagar bagged the first position, Charaideo and Golaghat bagged second and third position respectively.

According to the list shared by state education minister Ranoj Pegu on Twitter, the bottom three districts are West Karbi Anglong, Chirang, and Karbi Anglong.

Notably, Kamrup Metro stands in the 29th position in the list.

The chief minister has expressed satisfaction on the improvement in the quality of education in the schools and also lauded the initiative.

It is worth mentioning that 75%+ schools have been evaluated as A/A+ grade, as compared to 46% in 2022. It is considered a major jump in their performances.

CM Sarma also announced a financial aid of Rs 25,000 to all schools that received A+ grade for improving infrastructure deficiency if any.

'Gunotsav' is a state government initiative that focuses mainly on the assessment of the education system in the state, learning outcomes of children for identifying the learning gaps and subsequently designing remedial measures for improvement.

The evaluation was conducted from January 18 to February 18 this year in three phases.

A total of 44,530 schools and over 41.35 lakh students from classes I to IX were evaluated in the three phases.