Assam Govt Distributes Tablets, Bars Social Media Access for Students

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Kahilipara, organized a special event where financial assistance was provided to the families of deceased contractual teachers, and tablets were distributed to meritorious students.

As part of the initiative under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, a one-time grant of ₹5 lakh each was handed over to the families of five deceased teachers. Additionally, under the Arohan Scheme, 116 meritorious students from the Kamrup Metropolitan district were provided tablets to support their academic endeavors.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who attended the event, emphasized the government's commitment to helping students build their academic careers through online resources. "Toppers must continue to excel," he stated while distributing the tablets.

The minister, however, cautioned students against misusing the devices for social media. The tablets are programmed to block access to social media platforms, and the Education Department will maintain control over their usage through a Tablet Management System. "Even if someone tries to install Instagram or any other social media application, it won’t be possible. If necessary, we can lock the device," Pegu added.

Extending best wishes to the students, the minister also paid tribute to the deceased teachers, acknowledging their contributions to education.

