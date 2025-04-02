Assam Govt Regularizes 25,000 Teachers, Expands Indigenous Language Curriculum

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday announced a series of major reforms in the state's education sector, including the regularization of 25,000 contractual primary teachers and the expansion of indigenous language education.
Key Announcements:
-
Teacher Recruitment & Regularization: The Assam government has regularized 25,000 primary teachers who were working on a contractual basis. Additionally, recruitment of new teachers will take place in various schools across the state.
-
Graduate & Postgraduate Teacher Results: The results for graduate and postgraduate teacher recruitment exams are set to be announced in May, with document verification already in progress.
Indigenous Language Education Expansion
In a significant step towards linguistic inclusion, the Assam government has introduced Mising language education in 200 schools. This marks an expansion of the medium of instruction from nine languages to 14.
-
Rabha language will be introduced in 106 schools this year.
-
Deori language education will begin in 28 schools.
-
Efforts are underway to introduce the Sauthali (Santal) language, with textbook translations already completed.
Board Examination Reforms
The state government is also considering key changes in the examination system:
-
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), is expected to decide soon on the cancellation of Class 11 examinations.
-
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited discussions on the matter, with the board set to provide its recommendations.
-
Private and venture schools will no longer serve as examination centers. Going forward, exams will only be conducted in government-controlled schools.
