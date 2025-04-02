Assam Govt Regularizes 25,000 Teachers, Expands Indigenous Language Curriculum

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday announced a series of major reforms in the state's education sector, including the regularization of 25,000 contractual primary teachers and the expansion of indigenous language education.

Key Announcements:

Teacher Recruitment & Regularization: The Assam government has regularized 25,000 primary teachers who were working on a contractual basis. Additionally, recruitment of new teachers will take place in various schools across the state.

Graduate & Postgraduate Teacher Results: The results for graduate and postgraduate teacher recruitment exams are set to be announced in May, with document verification already in progress.

Indigenous Language Education Expansion

In a significant step towards linguistic inclusion, the Assam government has introduced Mising language education in 200 schools. This marks an expansion of the medium of instruction from nine languages to 14.

Rabha language will be introduced in 106 schools this year.

Deori language education will begin in 28 schools.

Efforts are underway to introduce the Sauthali (Santal) language, with textbook translations already completed.

Board Examination Reforms

The state government is also considering key changes in the examination system:

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), is expected to decide soon on the cancellation of Class 11 examinations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited discussions on the matter, with the board set to provide its recommendations.

Private and venture schools will no longer serve as examination centers. Going forward, exams will only be conducted in government-controlled schools.

