Assam Govt Imposes Mobile Internet Suspension for Recruitment Exams on Oct 27

In a move aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process, the Assam government will temporarily suspend mobile internet services across the state during the Grade IV recruitment exams scheduled on October 27, 2024.
This decision, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari from the Home and Political Department, targets curbing any potential malpractice or disruption during the examination.
The examinations will see 8,27,130 candidates vying for HSLC-level posts in the morning shift from 9:00 am to 11:30 am across 1,484 centers, while 5,52,002 candidates will take the Class VIII-level exam in the afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm across 808 centers.
Covering 28 districts of Assam, these examinations are critical for recruiting to various Grade IV posts in state government departments.
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), which is overseeing the process on behalf of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Grade IV Posts, noted that prior exams had seen issues due to malpractices, often facilitated through social media and mobile apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and others.
With concerns over organized groups potentially disrupting the examination through rumor-mongering and other means, the government has invoked Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, alongside the 2017 Suspension of Telecom Services Rules.
The suspension will affect mobile internet and data services from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on the exam day; however, voice calls and broadband connectivity on fixed lines will remain operational.
Violators of this order will face penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.