Over 13 Lakh Candidates Gear Up for Assam's Grade IV Recruitment Exam on Oct 27

B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam and Chairman of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for Grade IV Posts, held a press conference today at 11:00 AM at the ASSEB (erstwhile SEBA) Conference Hall in Bamunimaidan. The briefing focused on the upcoming written examination for Grade IV posts, scheduled for October 27, 2024.
Chakravarthy advised candidates to visit their examination centres a day in advance, if possible. In a notable change, he announced that candidates would be allowed to take their question papers home after the exam. Rigorous checks will be conducted before entering the examination centres, and candidates leaving the room will undergo re-checking upon re-entry.
R.C. Jain, Retired Chairman of ASSEB, confirmed that the Grade IV exams would proceed on October 27, with arrangements for both early and late exam sessions. Police and Anganwadi workers will be involved in checking candidates to ensure compliance with examination rules.
Currently, 76 percent of candidates have downloaded their admit cards, while 24 percent are yet to do so. Jain urged candidates to bring only necessary items, as there will be no facility for storing personal belongings.
The examination will consist of 135 questions, and candidates will have two and a half hours to complete it, an extension from the previous two-hour limit due to the introduction of negative marking. The government is still deliberating on potential internet cuts during the examination and will provide updates on the necessary arrangements.
Special emphasis has been placed on checking women candidates, with Anganwadi and ASHA workers assisting in the checks, as police will enforce stricter procedures.
The Grade IV examination under the Assam Direct Recruitment (ADR) initiative aims to fill 5,023 posts across 42 state government departments. The exam will take place in 28 districts, with a total of 13,79,132 candidates having applied.
This year, two question papers will be administered: Paper 1 for candidates who passed HSLC, with 827,130 eligible, and Paper 2 for those who passed Grade VIII, with 552,002 eligible. The Paper 1 exam is scheduled from 9 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by Paper 2 from 1:30 PM to 4 PM.
To ensure a smooth examination process, a meeting has been convened with District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) across all districts. Special train services will be arranged for candidates traveling by rail. Approximately 100,000 government officials and employees will oversee the examination, with 20-30 police personnel stationed at each centre.
Legal action will be taken against anyone found violating exam rules or attempting to undermine the process. Candidates are encouraged to approach the exam with confidence. After completing the examination, candidates will have the opportunity to carry their question papers home. They are also advised to verify their OMR Sheets at the beginning of the test and ensure they are submitted at the end.
Post-examination, OMR Sheets and answers will be uploaded to the official website. The OMR Sheets will include only the roll number, without names or photographs.