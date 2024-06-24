Assam Govt Invests in Educational Infrastructure for All-Round Development

The Assam government is making unprecedented efforts to enhance the state's educational infrastructure, aiming to propel the education sector to new heights. With a comprehensive approach covering various levels and types of education, the government's initiatives promise transformative impacts across the state.
Tea Garden Model Schools and High Schools: The government has established 118 Model Schools and upgraded 224 high schools, alongside elevating 67 KGBVS (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Schools). These institutions, under the Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, are set to empower education in the backward areas of Assam, with 56 CBSE schools already making a significant impact.
Model Colleges: In a bid to expand academic opportunities, the government has opened seven new government colleges, creating 126 teaching posts and hiring 690 staff members. This initiative is expected to significantly boost higher education accessibility and quality.
Engineering Colleges and Institutes: Assam is making a technical leap with the establishment of six new engineering colleges and the expansion of eight polytechnics across the state. These institutions aim to provide high-quality technical education and meet the growing demand for skilled professionals.
Universities: The higher education sector in Assam is witnessing substantial growth, with eight colleges upgraded to universities. Additionally, a new state university is being established in Gohpur, further enhancing the state's higher education landscape.
Specialized Institutions: The government is also focusing on specialized education with cutting-edge facilities, including a National Forensic Science University and a NIPER (National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research) campus. Furthermore, a ₹100 crore Yoga and Naturopathy Centre is being developed to promote holistic education and well-being.
These initiatives underscore the Assam government's commitment to educational excellence and all-round development, ensuring that students across the state have access to quality education and modern facilities.