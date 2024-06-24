DGP Assam Inaugurates 9th All India Police Judo Cluster
The 9th All India Police Judo Cluster was inaugurated this afternoon by the Director General of Police, Assam, G. P. Singh at the Karmabeer Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Sarusojai.
The event saw a vibrant and festive atmosphere with the presence of D.G. Home Guards and Special DGP (HQ) Harmeet Singh along with senior civil and police officers, esteemed guests, renowned sports personalities, school students, and participating athletes.
The week-long sporting event, running from June 24 to 30, features five martial arts disciplines: Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wushu, and Pencak Silat. Athletes will compete in a spirit of healthy competition, showcasing their exceptional skills and talents.
Harmeet Singh delivered the welcome address, setting an enthusiastic tone for the event. IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta offered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who made the event possible.
In his speech, DGP Singh commended the athletes for their dedication and encouraged them to enjoy the rainy weather and the scenic beauty of Assam. During the opening ceremony, an oath was administered to the team captains, promoting the values of sportsmanship and integrity. The DGP also unveiled the event's iconic mascot, Luit, symbolizing strength and unity.
Adding to the cultural vibrancy of the ceremony, an enthralling Bihu performance captivated the audience, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Assam. The inauguration marks the beginning of a highly anticipated week of martial arts excellence, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship among police personnel from across India.