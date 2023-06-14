Assam Govt Launches State Higher Education Admission Portal

In a significant move to streamline the admission process for undergraduate studies in colleges across Assam, the state government has launched the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal. The portal, named eSamarth, was inaugurated today by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in the presence of Education Adviser Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta.
Developed under the guidance of Samarth eGov, the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal aims to simplify and centralize the admission procedures for State Universities and Government-aided colleges in the state. The portal will serve as a user-friendly platform for students to facilitate their application process.
Accessible at http://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in, the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal will officially open its virtual doors tonight from 10:00 pm. From that point onward, students seeking admission to various State Universities and Government-aided colleges can utilize the portal to submit their applications and track their admission status.
Samarth eGov, also known as the "Society for Advancement of Multiple Activities and Rehabilitation through Technology and Humanity," has been at the forefront of implementing innovative solutions in the education sector. Collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIC) and the Ministry of Education (MoE), Samarth eGov has developed the University Information Management System Project. This project serves as an automation engine for universities and higher educational institutions (HEIs) nationwide.
The Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal offers numerous benefits to students, including a unified platform for application submission, real-time tracking of admission status, and access to essential information about different courses and institutions. The system aims to enhance transparency and eliminate delays or errors that often arise during manual admission processes.
The launch of the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal is expected to revolutionize the admission landscape in the state, showcasing Assam's commitment to embracing digital technology for the betterment of education. Students and educational stakeholders are encouraged to utilize the portal to streamline the admission process, contributing to the overall growth and development of higher education in Assam.
For further details and to access the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal, interested individuals can visit http://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in starting from 10:00 pm tonight.