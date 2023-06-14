Assam Govt Launches State Higher Education Admission Portal

The launch of the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal is expected to revolutionize the admission landscape in the state, showcasing Assam's commitment to embracing digital technology for the betterment of education. Students and educational stakeholders are encouraged to utilize the portal to streamline the admission process, contributing to the overall growth and development of higher education in Assam.

For further details and to access the Assam State Higher Education Admission Portal, interested individuals can visit http://assamadmission.samarth.ac.in starting from 10:00 pm tonight.