Assam CM Sets Deadlines For Guwahati Flyovers

In a bid to enhance transportation infrastructure and alleviate traffic congestion, Assam's Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD - Roads) and contractors to review the progress of the Maligaon and Zoo Road flyovers.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the Maligaon flyover by July 31, 2023, and the Zoo Road flyover by August 31, 2023, while emphasizing the need for strict adherence to safety measures.
However, amidst the ongoing construction, several small and medium-sized mishaps have occurred, resulting in falling objects damaging vehicles and injuring at least two commuters. As a result, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of enforcing stringent safety measures throughout the construction process to safeguard the well-being of workers and the public.
The Maligaon flyover, located in the bustling area of Guwahati, aims to streamline vehicle movement and significantly reduce travel time for commuters once completed. Similarly, the Zoo Road flyover, enhancing connectivity in another vital part of the city, is expected to alleviate congestion and improve transportation.
These flyover projects reflect the state government's commitment to improving Assam's infrastructure and transportation networks, contributing to economic growth and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.
Expressing confidence in the capabilities of the PWD (R) officials and contractors, Chief Minister Sarma urged them to work diligently, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety in their construction efforts.
As the deadlines approach, the Assam government will closely monitor the progress of the flyovers. The successful completion of these projects will serve as a testament to Assam's commitment to development and progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.