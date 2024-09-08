Assam Govt Merges SEBA and AHSEC to Form Unified State Board

The Assam government on Sunday has officially announced the merger of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to form the unified Assam State School Education Board.
This move is seen as a significant step towards modernizing and streamlining school education in the state.
In an official notification issued by the Governor of Assam, Ramesh Chand Jain, IAS (Retd.), has been appointed as the Chairman and Rukma Gohain Barua as the Vice-Chairman of the newly constituted Assam State School Education Board.
Both appointments are for a tenure of three years or until they reach the age of 70, whichever comes first.
Subsequently, Jain and Barua have been relieved of their duties as Chairman of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) & Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) respectively, with immediate effect.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting that it aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is designed to propel the state's education sector to new heights.
Taking to the platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma said, "In a major milestone towards taking our education sector to new heights and in conformity with NEP 2020, we have merged SEBA & AHSEC to form a unified Assam State School Education Board. The new board will synchronize school education tailored to the needs of the 21st century."
Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to X and quoted, " In line with the implementation of the NEP 2020 mandate, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) have been merged as 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝. Shri Ramesh Chand Jain, IAS (Retd) and Shri Rukma Gohain Barua have been appointed as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively of the new Board."
The new board is expected to harmonize educational standards across the state and create a more unified structure, enhancing the overall quality and relevance of school education in Assam.