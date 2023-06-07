Assam: School Education Dept Organizes ‘Janbhagidari’ Events Across State

The objective of involving the stakeholders in various activities under the Janbhagidari events is to create an enabling environment in the education system for attainment of all-round development of children with special focus on achieving the goals of foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Children spend maximum time with their parents and other people of the society and the involvement of community members in the local context and culture, using local languages is an integral part of the Janbhagidari activities for healthy and positive influence on learning environment.