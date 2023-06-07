Assam: School Education Dept Organizes ‘Janbhagidari’ Events Across State

The fourth and final G-20 Education Working Group Meeting to be held in Maharashtra’s Pune focuses on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) under NIPUN Bharat Mission.
In this regard, the states have been directed by the Ministry of Education to conduct various events/activities under ‘Janbhagidari' at state, district and school levels in collaboration with KVs and JNVs to generate awareness about the Mission.
Focusing the active participation of people in Janbhagidari events all over India, the Department of School Education, Assam has been organizing a series of activities and programmes at different levels including schools, districts and state, promoting and endorsing the theme of "Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning".
Various activities and programs like workshops, TLM mela, art and craft competition, rally, rangoli, poem recitation, street play, riddles solving, and storytelling especially involving grandparents and retired persons have been conducted to generate awareness about G-20, NEP and FLN among stakeholders students, teachers, parents/guardians and community members.
These events have been attended by reputed social workers, and educationalists as chief guests to encourage people from different levels of society for their contribution and efforts to achieve the goals of G-20, NEP and FLN to elevate the standard of education at the global level, ensuring universal acquisition of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy to create "one earth, one family".
As a part of Janbhagidari events, the initiative is also being taken by the districts for conducting district-level programmes viz. workshop, seminar, presentations on FLN innovative best practices undertaken by schools, skit/cultural programs by children, TLM Mela, exhibition etc.
Discussions are also being conducted involving mothers' groups and educationists regarding parents' role in achieving the goal of NIPUN AXOM. Accordingly, a state-level conference is scheduled to be held on June 13th at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati.
The objective of involving the stakeholders in various activities under the Janbhagidari events is to create an enabling environment in the education system for attainment of all-round development of children with special focus on achieving the goals of foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Children spend maximum time with their parents and other people of the society and the involvement of community members in the local context and culture, using local languages is an integral part of the Janbhagidari activities for healthy and positive influence on learning environment.