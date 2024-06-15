Assam Govt to Introduce Free Coaching Initiative for NEET and JEE

In a bid to provide the best coaching facilities to students, the Assam government has decided to introduce a pioneering initiative of providing free coaching to students for NEET and JEE.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced this in Dibrugarh where he honored eight meritorious students from the Allen coaching institute who excelled in the IIT and NEET exams.
Addressing the media, CM Sarma emphasized, "To empower our student’s so that they get seats in renowned medical colleges and engineering colleges across the India. Our state youth commission has taken a step to establish various coaching centers for the middle class and poor students at a very nominal fee but with the help of most outstanding coaching institute of the country. Today, we have seen important results from Dibrugarh centre and I am sure in days to come across the state this network will work and Assamese students will seek admission in eminent institutes."
“We know that in last five years their was a trend in Assam that NIT and JEE Ajmal foundation has set up many coaching camps but they were not given opportunity to all community students but our institute will give top most priority to all students from different cast, creed and community,” CM Sarma added.