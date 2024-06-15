Assam Govt to Introduce Free Coaching Initiative for NEET and JEE

Addressing the media, CM Sarma emphasized, "To empower our student’s so that they get seats in renowned medical colleges and engineering colleges across the India. Our state youth commission has taken a step to establish various coaching centers for the middle class and poor students at a very nominal fee but with the help of most outstanding coaching institute of the country. Today, we have seen important results from Dibrugarh centre and I am sure in days to come across the state this network will work and Assamese students will seek admission in eminent institutes."