"Fair Probe Into NEET Episode Need of Hour", Demands PPFA

It may be mentioned that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) catches media headlines for the wrong reasons as some students topped the list of qualified students with grace marks, who earned 720 (out of 720 marks). The result of NEET, conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), was declared on 4 June (as the entire nation was busy observing the outcome of General Elections 2024), which came 10 days earlier than the nodal agency initially announced.

Moreover, some students received strange marks (which is otherwise impossible with the calculating system of 4 for each correct answer and -1 for every incorrect response) in the 200-minute test.