Assam Govt To Withhold Salaries For Not Uploading Data On AISHE Portal

In a major decision, the finance department of Assam government on Thursday ordered the withholding of the salaries for February of all employees of certain educational institutions for not uploading "complete and correct data" on the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) portal.
The Assam government has tightened its stance against educational institutions for not submitting the required information on the AISHE portal.
All employees of those educational institutions who were found to not comply with the mandated regulations will face the brunt of the government as their remunerations for the month of February will be withheld.
The finance department order stated, "You are requested to not release salary for the month of february 2024 in respect of all employees of the following types of educational institutions without receipt of certificate from higher education department regarding uploading of complete and correct data by the institutions in the aishe portal."
According to the order, the salaries will be withheld for the following educational institutions, who were found flouting the norms:
Under the Higher Education Department
All government/provincialised/government model/PDDUM colleges.
All state universities.
All engineering colleges/polytechnic institutions.
Under the School Education Department
All B.Ed colleges.
All District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs).
Under the Medical Education and Research Department
All medical colleges.
All para-medical colleges/institutes.