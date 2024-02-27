Meghalaya Govt to Verify Anti-Missionary School Campaign in Assam

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the state government will verify information regarding the anti-missionary school campaign in neighboring Assam before taking up the issue with authorities in Dispur.
Conrad Sangma was replying to a zero-hour notice moved by UDP legislator from Nongpoh Mayralborn Syiem on the alleged decision of a lesser-known radical Hindu group that has started a poster campaign asking missionary schools across Assam.
CM Sangma also assured the safety and security of residents along the inter-state border. He highlighted plans to inform Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) to bolster patrolling efforts and instill confidence among the populace.
Sangma said, "The Superintendents of Police and the DG will be informed that necessary manpower (are asked to conduct) patrolling to ensure people have a sense of confidence that they will be with them or protect them if any situation is to happen."
He also highlighted the importance of verifying before reacting to the situation.
Notably, a lesser-known radical Hindu group has started a poster campaign asking missionary schools across Assam to remove Christian symbols and churches from their premises and stop using educational institutions for religious purposes.
The posters were pasted on the walls of missionary-run educational institutions in Guwahati, Barpeta, Jorhat, and Sivasagar towns by an organization called "Sanmilita Sanatan Samaj".