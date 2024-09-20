Assam: Guwahati, Dibrugarh Schools Adjust Timings Amid Rising Temperatures

In response to soaring temperatures, some districts across Assam, including Kamrup Metro and Dibrugarh, have implemented advanced school timings to protect students from extreme heat.
The District Elementary Education Officer in Kamrup Metro on Friday issued a circular mandating that schools adjust their daily schedules. Starting September 21, 2024, classes will begin at 7:30 AM and conclude by 12:30 PM, aiming to minimize students’ exposure to heat during peak hours.
The new measures include holding morning assemblies indoors, ensuring access to ample drinking water, and encouraging students to wear comfortable clothing for their well-being.
Schools are also required to maintain functional fans and ensure proper classroom ventilation, with alternative power arrangements prepared in case of outages.
Assam has experienced heatwave-like conditions in recent days, with Guwahati recording a maximum temperature of 38°C on Thursday—5.6°C above the seasonal norm.
These adjustments reflect a proactive approach to safeguarding students’ health during this challenging weather.