Heatwave Grips Assam with 5°C Temperature Spike, Rain Expected in Parts of NE

In the next 24 hours, Guwahati is expected to experience maximum and minimum temperatures of 37°C and 26°C, respectively.
Pratidin Time
Updated on
Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati

The scorching heatwave in the state is expected to persist, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting daytime temperatures to remain 4-5°C above normal over the next 3-4 days.

Although hot conditions will prevail, moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Mizoram, while light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Scattered light rain is also predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur over the next five days.

Regional Weather Forecast:

  • Day 1: Moderate rain in Mizoram; light to moderate rain in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura; light rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in isolated areas in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

  • Day 2-4: Similar weather patterns will persist, with moderate rain in Mizoram and light rain in other northeastern states. Thunderstorm activity is predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

  • Day 5: Heavy rain may occur in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Local Forecast for Guwahati:

  • Day 1-2: Partly cloudy with possible thunderstorms, temperatures ranging from 37°C (max) to 26°C (min).

  • Day 3-7: Partly to generally cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms or rain spells. Temperatures will hover around 35-36°C (max) and 24-25°C (min).

The IMD has also issued warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain across the region, urging residents to remain alert.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Northeast India: IMD
India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Heatwave Conditions

