Assam HS Exams: In A First, Attendance of Candidates Taken Online

For the very first time, the attendance of students appearing for their higher secondary examinations under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to be completely digitized. The attendance will be registered through online mode for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024 which began on Monday (February 12).
The AHSEC Higher Secondary Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to conclude on March 13, 2024.
A total of 2,80,216 candidates across the state are appearing for the HS examinations today. Out of this, 1,39,486 are male candidates and 1,42,732 are female candidates.
Further, 2,06,467 are from the Arts stream, 54,287 are from the Science stream and 17,582 are from the Commerce stream.
Earlier in November, the AHSEC decided that a Pre-Final Test Examination would be conducted for the students of the HS second year within the month of December 2023.