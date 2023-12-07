Assam: HS Final Exam 2024 to Begin on Feb 12

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday announced the dates for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024.
According to the AHSEC, the HS exams will begin on February 12 and will end on March 13, 2024.
On the other hand, the practical examination will be held from January 24 to February 8, 2024.
The routine for the HS examination is as follows:
Earlier in November, the AHSEC decided that a Pre-Final Test Examination would be conducted for the students of the HS second year within the month of December 2023. According to the notification, the pre-final test exam will be conducted in all the permitted/recognized institutions under its jurisdiction. The council instructed all the Heads of the institutions to make arrangements for holding the said exam such as preparation of the Pre-Final Exam routine, setting up of subject-wise question papers, supplying of blank answer scripts, issuance of admit cards, evaluation of answer scripts, declaration of results, issuance of marks-sheets etc.