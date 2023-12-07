Assam: HS Final Exam 2024 to Begin on Feb 12

Earlier in November, the AHSEC decided that a Pre-Final Test Examination would be conducted for the students of the HS second year within the month of December 2023. According to the notification, the pre-final test exam will be conducted in all the permitted/recognized institutions under its jurisdiction. The council instructed all the Heads of the institutions to make arrangements for holding the said exam such as preparation of the Pre-Final Exam routine, setting up of subject-wise question papers, supplying of blank answer scripts, issuance of admit cards, evaluation of answer scripts, declaration of results, issuance of marks-sheets etc.