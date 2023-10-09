HSLC Exams 2024 to Begin on February 16

In a directive issued by SEBA to the Inspector of Schools (AII), the board informed that 50 percent of the total marks will be objective type questions carrying one mark each in core subject including English (CI), General Mathematics (C2), General Science (C3) and Social Science (C4). There will be one OMR sheet in the name of a particular candidate.

For the remaining 50 percent questions, separate answer scripts containing 16 pages will be provided like before.