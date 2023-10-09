HSLC Exams 2024 to Begin on February 16

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2024 will be held from February 16 and will conclude on March 4.
This was announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Monday.
The practical examination is slated to begin on February 2 and the theory examination will begin on February 16.
The routine for the HSLC examination is as follows:
Last month, SEBA announced the introduction of OMR sheets for answering objective-type questions in the upcoming HSLC examinations slated to be held in February 2024.
In a directive issued by SEBA to the Inspector of Schools (AII), the board informed that 50 percent of the total marks will be objective type questions carrying one mark each in core subject including English (CI), General Mathematics (C2), General Science (C3) and Social Science (C4). There will be one OMR sheet in the name of a particular candidate.
For the remaining 50 percent questions, separate answer scripts containing 16 pages will be provided like before.