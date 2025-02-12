Assam HS Final Exam 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Over 3 Lakh Candidates to Appear

The Higher Secondary (HS) final examination for 2025 is set to begin tomorrow, with a total of 3,06,925 students appearing across the state. Notably, female candidates (1,62,423) outnumber male candidates (1,44,502) this year.
Among the examinees, the highest number is from the Arts stream (2,30,091), followed by Science (57,724), Commerce (17,869), and Vocational Education (1,241). The exams will be conducted at 856 centers under strict security arrangements.
To ensure a smooth and fair examination process, all centers will be under CCTV surveillance, with continuous monitoring from the special control room of the education board. Additionally, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be enforced within a 100-meter radius of the exam centers, prohibiting the entry of unauthorized individuals.
Security has been tightened at sensitive centers, with police and CRPF personnel deployed to maintain order and prevent any malpractice.
