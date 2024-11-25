ASSEB Announces HSLC 2025 Practical and Theory Exam Schedule

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the schedule for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations for the year 2025.

According to the official notification released today, the theory examinations will be conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2025.

২০২৫ বৰ্ষৰ হাইস্কুল শিক্ষান্ত পৰীক্ষাৰ সময়সূচী ঘোষণা কৰা হৈছে। অসম ৰাজ্যিক বিদ্যালয় শিক্ষা বোৰ্ডে আজি ঘোষণা কৰা সময়সূচী অনুসৰি ১৫ ফেব্ৰুৱাৰীৰ পৰা ৩ মাৰ্চলৈ এই পৰীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত হ'ব। ইয়াৰ পূৰ্বে ২১ আৰু ২২ জানুৱাৰীত হাইস্কুল শিক্ষান্ত পৰীক্ষাৰ ব্যৱহাৰিক পৰীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত হ'ব।

Ahead of the theory exams, the practical examinations are scheduled to take place on January 21 and 22, 2025.

Students appearing for the HSLC exams are advised to prepare accordingly and stay updated with any further announcements from the board.