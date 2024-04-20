Assam: HSLC 2024 Results Declared By SEBA At A Glance

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Saturday declared the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 board examinations for the year 2024 at 10:30 am.
Here is the results at a glance:
The HSLC examination for the year 2024 was conducted by SEBA from February 16 to March 4. The results have been declared today, within 45 days of the completion examination.
A total of 4,25,966 candidates had applied for the HSLC 2024 Class 10 board exams in Assam. Out of these, as many as 6,888 candidates failed to appear for the exams, while 361 candidates were withheld from appearing and a further 61 candidates were expelled.
Out of the total number of candidates who applied for HSLC exam, a total of 4,19,078 candidates appeared in the exam. This included 1,87,904 male candidates, 2,31,164 female candidates and a further 10 transgender candidates
The HSLC 2024 pass percentage rose to 75.7 per cent from previous year's 72.69 per cent with male candidates securing a percentage of 77.3 per cent, female candidates recording 74.4 per cent, and transgender candidates recording 80 per cent pass percentage.
A total of 6,392 candidates secured Distinction marks, that is, 85 per cent and above in the HSLC 2024 exams. Meanwhile, a total of 20,552 candidates secured Star Marks, that is between 75 per cent and 84.99 per cent.
A total of 1,05,873 candidates who appeared in the HSLC exams this year secured first-division marks, including distinction and star mark holders. In addition, 1,50,764 students secured second division, while 60,680 students secured third division marks.
In the HSLC 2024 exams, as many as 1,93,159 candidates managed to secure letter marks with the highest number of students doing so in the Social Science subject - 36,973.
After the results for HSLC 2024 were declared, the top three districts that excelled in terms of the pass percentage were: Chirang (91.2 per cent), Nalbari (88.1 per cent), and Baksa (86.9 per cent). On the other hand, Udalguri district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 60.9 per cent.
The top five candidates who secured the most marks in the HSLC 2024 exams were released by the board. They are: