Assam: SEBA To Declare HSLC 2024 Results Today

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the results for High School Leaving Certification (HSLC) Class 10 board exams on Saturday at 10:30 am, an official notification confirmed.
After a minor confusion over the same among the students, the Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also clarified on his X account writing, "HSLC 2024 RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED AT 10:30 AM TODAY. A Press Release is being issued shortly around 10:10 AM."
"This is hereby notified for information of all candidates who appeared in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam during the month of February/March, 2024 that their results will be declared through the Results Gazette in PDF format and the Roll Numbers of the candidates who are declared passed will be provided therein," the SEBA notification read.
The results are expected to be declared at around 10:30 am and will be available on the following list of websites:
"Presently students will have to download their digital mode of Marks-Sheets through Websites or can view their Marks Sheet through Mobile App from 10:30 AM of 20/04/2024. For downloading the Marks sheet, students will have to enter their Roll and No. in the space provided," the official notification said.
For example, if the Roll is B24-0001, No. is 0012 then candidates will have to enter:
Students will also be able to check the results on the mobile app 'SEBA Results' available to download from Google Play Store.
The Mobile App will have a viewing as well as downloading facility of the mark sheets. The Mobile App also contains some other features, for providing additional information to the students," the notification added.
The official notification from SEBA also directed educational institutions to arrange for admissions of students to Class XI based on the digital mark sheets after verification through the Results Gazette which will be provided to the institutes.
Meanwhile, the date for providing the hard copy of the certificate cum mark sheet for the candidates who passed the HSLC examinations will be notified later, according to the SEBA notification.
Candidates who do not make the cut, will not receive the hard copy of mark sheets, it said, adding that if students wished to obtain the hard copy of mark sheets, they will have to apply at the SEBA office separately.
It may be noted that Ranoj Pegu on Friday refuted claims that HSLC results will be declared by SEBA today. He flagged a fake X profile sharing the information, calling the reports fake.