Assam HSLC Result 2023: How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2023 Class 10

The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) is set to release the Assam HSLC Result 2023, for Class 10 students, in April/May 2023. Students can check their results online by visiting the official website, resultsassam.nic.in, and entering their roll numbers. The results will include the marks secured by students and their qualifying status. In the previous year's exam, 4,05,582 students appeared, with an overall pass percentage of 56.49%. Girls had a pass percentage of 54.49%, while boys had a pass percentage of 58.80%. The SEBA will also release statistics on the number of students who secured first, second, and third division in the exams. For more information and updates, students can check sebaonline.org.
Students can send an SMS in the format provided below to check their SEBA 10 result if they are unable to do so on the official website:
The SEBA Assam Class 10 Result can be accessed online through the official website, and students must follow the steps given below to download the Assam HSLC mark sheet.
First, students must visit the official website of the Assam Board, which is sebaonline.org.
Then, they must click on the link named "HSLC SEBA Result 2023."
Next, students must enter their roll number in the login window and click on the submit tab.
The HSLC SEBA Result will be displayed on the screen, and students can download it and take a printout of the Assam board 10th result mark sheet. However, it's important to note that the Assam HSLC online mark sheet copy will be valid only until the original certificates are issued. For those who are dissatisfied with their results, the board will also be conducting the re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets for Assam class 10 students. If there are any discrepancies in the results, students can submit their applications for re-evaluation. Additionally, compartmental exams will be conducted for those who have failed the exam, and applications for the same will be provided on the official website.
In 2022, in Assam HSLC, a total of 4,05,582 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 56.49% whereas the boy’s and girl’s pass percentage was 58.80% and 54.49% respectively. Check complete table to know more details:
If students have doubts regarding the marks obtained in a particular subject, the Assam Board conducts re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets. To avail of this facility, students need to fill in the Assam Board 10th revaluation and scrutiny applications on the official website. The Assam HSLC scrutiny applications can be accessed through the official website. Once the scrutiny process is completed, students who have any changes in their marks will be informed, and the updated mark sheets will be provided.
Based on previous records, it is anticipated that the SEBA Class 10 compartmental exams will take place approximately one month after the publication of the results. These exams are for students who did not pass in one or two subjects. Once the applications for the Assam HSLC compartmental exams are completed, the board will release the admit cards. The official website will display the results of the Assam Board 10th compartments.