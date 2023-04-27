Assam HSLC Result 2023: How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2023 Class 10

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2023 Class 10 in Online Mode

The SEBA Assam Class 10 Result can be accessed online through the official website, and students must follow the steps given below to download the Assam HSLC mark sheet.

First, students must visit the official website of the Assam Board, which is sebaonline.org.

Then, they must click on the link named "HSLC SEBA Result 2023."

Next, students must enter their roll number in the login window and click on the submit tab.

The HSLC SEBA Result will be displayed on the screen, and students can download it and take a printout of the Assam board 10th result mark sheet. However, it's important to note that the Assam HSLC online mark sheet copy will be valid only until the original certificates are issued. For those who are dissatisfied with their results, the board will also be conducting the re-evaluation and scrutiny of answer sheets for Assam class 10 students. If there are any discrepancies in the results, students can submit their applications for re-evaluation. Additionally, compartmental exams will be conducted for those who have failed the exam, and applications for the same will be provided on the official website.