HSLC Exam Results To Be Declared Soon: Ranoj Pegu

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu stated that the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2023 will be declared very soon.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, the education minister said, “The results of the HSLC exams will be declared very soon. I will not be able to tell the exact date now, however, expect the results before the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results are declared.”

The HSLC exams, equivalent to CBSE 10th standard board exams, are conducted every year in Assam by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).

The HSLC exams this year were held amid several controversies after paper leak incidents were reported across various exam centers of the state.

Earlier in March, Controller of Examinations, SEBA, Nayan Jyoti Sarma said that the results for the HSLC exams will be declared in May itself.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “The HSLC results will be declared in May itself, however, there might be an inevitable delay of 8-10 days.”

The HSLC exams began on March 3 and were slated to end on March 20. However, due to the rescheduling of the exams after paper leak incidents, the examination was extended to April 1.