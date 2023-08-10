Education
Assam: Ranoj Pegu Urges Universities to Waive Admission Fees for BPL Students
He said that this would help poor students to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu appealed to all the universities in the state to admit eligible students from Below-Poverty Line (BPL) families without charging any admission fees.
He said that this would help poor students to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams.
In a tweet, he wrote, "The Universities are requested to admit eligible BPL Students waiving their admission fees and claim for reimbursement through @Samarth_eGov portal."
The minister further asked the students to claim reimbursement at the Samarth eGov portal.
He said that the state government is committed to provide quality education to all sections of society and ensure that no one is deprived of educational opportunities due to financial constraints.