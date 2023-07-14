State-Run Educational Institutions Must Ensure Digital Connectivity: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday directed all the educational institutions of the state to build their own digital forum in the coming days.
In a meeting held at the International Auditorium of Shrimanta Kalakshetra on Friday, the minister asked all the institutions to create accounts on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter in order to bridge the gaps between students and educational institutions.
From now on, the institutions will receive important notices and guidance via e-mail or social media, he informed.
Stressing upon the importance of social media accounts, the minister said,” Social media is not only a source of entertainment only; rather it has a capacity of connecting the entire world all together. But the government institutions of Assam are not active on social media. Therefore, I request them to come forward and log in to social media platforms like Facebook, twitter etc. so that they can exchange their works with one another.”
Furthermore, the minister said that the education department is trying to enhance the gross enrolment ratio of the colleges of the state as per the guidelines of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The NEP directs every higher educational institution to enroll at least 3000 students to increase the gross enrolment ratio.