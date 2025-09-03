Assam Reports Major Gains in School Education, Says UDISE+ 2024-25 Report

Assam has made remarkable progress in schooling education, said the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024-25 report released by the Ministry of Education. State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday laid out findings at a press meet at the SSA office.

According to him, the outcome is the result of the state's persistent reforms and dedication towards improving learning achievements.

The UDISE+ 2024-25 Existing Structure report states that the state has shown improvements in some of the major areas of education.

Dropout Rate Went Down:

- Lower Primary: 6.2% to 3.8%

- Upper Primary: 8.2% to 5.0%

- Secondary: 25.1% to 17.5%

Gross Enrolment Ratio Went Up:

- Lower Primary: 110.5% to 108.1%

- Secondary: 76.7% to 79.6%

- Senior Secondary: 37.6% to 43.5%

Transition Rate Went Up:

- Lower Primary to Upper Primary: 85% to 90.3%

- Upper Primary to Secondary: 82.6% to 87.3%

- Senior Secondary to Secondary: 52.5% to 61.4%

Increased Retention Rate:

- Lower Primary (Class I-V): 77.1% to 78.9%

- Elementary (Class I-VIII): 65% to 69.1%

- Secondary (Class I-X): 46.3% to 51.1%

- Senior Secondary (Class I-XII): 24.4% to 28.1%

Assam Minister Pegu explained that the decline in dropout rates, especially the lower primary (now 3.8%), is a huge achievement of Assam. Tinsukia district remains at the top of dropout rates, though. The advancements, he attributed, were achieved through the reforms including Shiksha Setu implementation, which utilizes Artificial Intelligence for monitoring attendance on real-time, and enhanced infrastructure and learning environments.

In the future, Pegu hopes that Assam will work even better in the 2025-26 round. He said that although all government schools fall under UDISE+, most of the private schools are not accounted for in the report.

In a special announcement on Teacher's Day, the minister reported that 15 teachers were chosen out of 427 candidates for the Kriti Shikshak Award. "C" and "D" grade school teachers were not given permission to apply. The recipients will get the honors on September 5 at Tezpur University, and there will be a central function at the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium.

In addition, six colleges which earned an "A" grade this year will be awarded. Football has been added into the academic co-curricular structure because of its popularity within the state.

Concerning recruitment, the minister highlighted that appointments will strictly follow the advertised vacancies. He mentioned that in case of vacant positions, fresh advertisements will be made. No appointments are allowed above the sanctioned numbers.

The education minister concluded by reasserting the government's commitment to improving both educational and infrastructural standards in Assam schools, for even greater performance in the future.

