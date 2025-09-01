SPM IAS Academy Honoured with 'Gyanadeep Educational Institution Award 2025'

The Dispur Press Club, a leading organisation of journalists in Guwahati, has conferred the prestigious "Gyanadeep Educational Institution Award 2025" upon SPM IAS Academy for its relentless contribution towards civil service coaching and competitive exam preparation in Assam and the Northeast.

The award was formally presented by noted personality Dharmeswar Konwar at a solemn ceremony held at the Public Works Department (PWD) Training Centre Auditorium in Guwahati.

Receiving the award, SPM IAS Academy’s Director, Chinmoy Bordoloi, expressed gratitude, stating, “We remain forever indebted to our students, teachers, and the entire SPM IAS Academy family for their constant support, hard work, and sacrifices. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the success of our students.”

SPM IAS Academy has been consistently setting milestones in civil service results. In the 2023 APSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), students of the Academy secured 194 out of 235 available posts, accounting for an impressive 83% of the total seats. Earlier, in 2022, its students bagged 689 out of 913 posts, and in 2020, 177 out of 331 posts.

With its innovative teaching methods, student-centric approach, and commitment to inclusive education, SPM IAS Academy has emerged as one of the premier institutions in the Northeast for civil service preparation. The institute continues to inspire and empower aspiring youth of the region to pursue careers in public service with confidence and excellence.

