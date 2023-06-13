Assam: Shakil Hussain Tops NEET UG 2023 In Entire Northeast

Assam lad Shakil Hussain topped the NEET UG 2023 examinations in the entire Northeast region.
Shakil Hussain, a student at Potential and Concept Educations ranked number 1 in the entire Northeast region after results for NEET UG 2023 results were released today.
Overall, Shakil scored 695 marks out of 720 in NEET UG 2023, the highest in the entire Northeast.
It may be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the results for NEET UG 2023. As many as 21 lakh candidates appeared for the exams which were held on May 7, 2023. The results will be available on the official NEET website neet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA had to conduct the medical entrance examination separately in Manipur due to the violence prevalent in the state. NTA conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2023 on May 7 and the results were released today.
A total of 11,45,976 candidates have qualified as the results showed. The most number of students qualified were from Uttar Pradesh (1,39,961) followed by Maharashtra (1,31,008).
Meanwhile, as many as 5,25,194 people from the OBC category qualified, 1,53,674 from SC, 56,381 from ST, 3,12,405 from General and 98,322 from EWS category.
Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the counseling dates. The qualified and eligible candidates will have to register on the MCC website mcc.nic.in to participate in the counseling process for the allotment of seats.
Through the NEET result, admission to 1,05,433 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc Nursing, and 603 BVSc seats as well as 1205 AIIMS MBBS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats in the 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes will be granted. Candidates will be able to check more details on the official website.