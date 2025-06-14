Assam Student Rajat Ghosh Cracks NEET UG 2025 with 604 Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of the NEET UG 2025, the country’s largest medical entrance exam, paving the way for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical courses across India.

Among the thousands of successful candidates, Rajat Ghosh, a student of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, has emerged as one of Assam’s top performers. Rajat secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 1103, along with a category rank of 335 under the OBC-NCL quota, scoring a total of 604 marks in the highly competitive exam.

In addition to his NEET success, Rajat also scored an outstanding 94.6% in his Higher Secondary (Class 12) board exams this year, further solidifying his academic excellence.

A Moment of Pride for Ramanujan Sr. Sec School

The school management and faculty congratulated Rajat on his achievement, calling it a proud moment for the institution. Teachers and classmates alike lauded his discipline, perseverance, and focus. “His success will inspire many others in our state who aspire to crack NEET,” a senior teacher remarked.

NEET UG 2025: Results Now Live

The NEET UG 2025 examination was held earlier this year and saw participation from over 20 lakh aspirants across the country. Students can now access their scorecards through the official NTA portal — neet.nta.nic.in — using their application number and date of birth.

Along with the result, the NTA has also released the final answer key, which was used to calculate the scores. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and retain them for counselling and admission procedures.

The NTA also announced the result on microblogging platform ‘X’, stating:

"NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE! All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in."

What Comes Next?

With the results now declared, candidates who have qualified are eligible to participate in the centralised counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and respective state authorities. The counselling will allocate seats in government, private, and deemed universities across the country.

Students are advised to:

Keep checking the official MCC and NTA websites for counselling schedules

Prepare necessary documents such as admit cards, scorecards, identity proof, and academic certificates

Monitor their email and SMS alerts for updates regarding counselling rounds

A Beacon for Future Aspirants

Rajat Ghosh’s achievement is being widely celebrated by academic circles in Assam. Many believe his performance will motivate the next generation of medical aspirants in the region to aim high and prepare strategically.

