BREAKING: NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of the NEET Undergraduate (UG) 2025 examination today, June 14. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can now access their scorecards by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Advertisment

Alongside the results, the NTA has also released the final answer key, which was used for score calculation. The answer key is now available on the portal for reference.

The NEET UG 2025 exam serves as the gateway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programs across India. Qualified candidates will now be eligible to participate in the centralized counselling process conducted for medical and dental colleges nationwide.

The scorecard contains key information including subject-wise marks, overall score, percentile, and qualifying status. Candidates are also advised to check their registered email IDs for their NEET UG 2025 scorecards.

Taking to platform 'X', NTA anounced, "NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE! All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in"

📢 NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE!



All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at 👉 https://t.co/vupfOoDMx9#NEETUG2025 #NEETResult #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2025

For further updates and counselling schedules, students should keep a close watch on the NTA’s official website.

ALSO READ: NEET Scam Fallout: Over 250 MBBS Aspirants Face Axe Amid Leak Probe