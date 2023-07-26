Assam Teachers Receiving BEd Certificates from WB Universities to be Scrutinized

Assam Government has initiated to scrutinize invalid D.El.Ed. and B.Ed. certificates awarded by West Bengal Universities to teachers in the state, report emerged on Wednesday.
In this regard, the secretary of the Department of School Education sent a letter to the Directors of Elementary and Secondary Education on the instructions received from Chief Minister's Office.
“In inviting a reference to the letter on the subject cited above, I am directed to enclose herewith a representation as received from Office of the CM, Assam regarding investigation and crack down on the illegal D.El.Ed./ B.Ed. certificates from West Bengal Universities, as there are many teachers in the state of Assam whose D.El.Ed./B.Ed. degrees are awarded by these Universities,” the letter reads.
“As desired by Hon’ble CM, Assam, you are instructed to check all B.Ed. & D.El.Ed. certificates thoroughly under your jurisdiction and intimate this Department as early as possible,” it added.
The decision to scrutinize the invalid certificates comes after a complaint petition was filed by one Hirok Sarma in the matter of illegal B.Ed. certificates issued from West Bengal Universities raising concern that there are many teachers in the State of Assam whose B.Ed. degrees are awarded by these universities.