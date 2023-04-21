Assam: TET No Longer Required for Graduate, PG Teachers

Assam Government on Thursday informed the Gauhati High Court that the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) is not required for graduate and postgraduate teachers.

While replying to a writ petition opposing the recruitment of the teachers without TET examination, the state government informed the high court in an affidavit that it will not conduct the exam for the graduate and postgraduate teachers.

Notably, a writ petition was filed in Gauhati High Court by one, Kashmiri Das, and 100 other candidates opposing the recruitment without TET exam. In the petition, they mentioned that there are 3,000 TET candidates against 7,000 teacher advertisements.

The petitioner called for completing the recruitment process by conducting the next TET examination.

While hearing the petition, the court had directed the government to file an affidavit in which they told the high court that it will not conduct TET exam.

Earlier on April 5, the state government had announced that it will no longer hold Middle English (M.E) Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) examination from this year.

The education department of the state informed Gauhati High Court that the state will no longer hold M.E TET examination.