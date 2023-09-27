Assam: Teachers, Students Yet To Register On Shiksha Setu Told To Comply

The Department of School Education under the Government of Assam has issued directives to teachers as well as students to complete the process of registration for the Shiksha Setu Portal for the purpose of maintaing an attendance database.
According to an official order dated September 25, a huge number of teachers and students are yet to complete the entire registration process so as to maintain daily attendance.
The order mentioned that as per directives from the education minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, it has been made mandatory to register the daily attendance of teachers and students on the Shiksha Setu App from October 1, 2023.
The order read, "With reference to the subject cited above, it is to inform you that Department of School Education, Government of Assam has introduced daily attendance tracking system in schools through Shiksha Setu App. As per kind direction of Hon'ble Minister, Education, Assam the daily attendance of teachers and students through the Siksha Setu App should be mandatory from 1" October, 2023. It may be mentioned that out of total 2,36,277 teachers, 2,10,512 have completed the one-time registration so far and in case of students out of total 49,36,509 students, 42,79,039 have been registered till 21.09.2023."
It further mentioned, "Therefore, you are requested to complete the registration for all teachers and students in Shiksha Setu App for all the schools as per mandate."
"Further, all the Junior colleges may also be instructed to complete the registration and daily attendance tracking in Shiksha Setu App," added the notification.