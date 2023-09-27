Assam: Teachers, Students Yet To Register On Shiksha Setu Told To Comply

The order read, "With reference to the subject cited above, it is to inform you that Department of School Education, Government of Assam has introduced daily attendance tracking system in schools through Shiksha Setu App. As per kind direction of Hon'ble Minister, Education, Assam the daily attendance of teachers and students through the Siksha Setu App should be mandatory from 1" October, 2023. It may be mentioned that out of total 2,36,277 teachers, 2,10,512 have completed the one-time registration so far and in case of students out of total 49,36,509 students, 42,79,039 have been registered till 21.09.2023."