Assam: Primary Teachers Decide Not to Cooperate in ‘Shiksha Setu’ Programme

The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has decided not to cooperate with the state government’s ‘Shiksha Setu’ programme. The association has decided not to cooperate until the government creates the post of headmaster.
The teachers’ association has also leveled allegations that the government has repeatedly deprived them and cheated by imposing new tasks. ASPTA has demanded the government to solve the issues of all primary teachers.
Meanwhile, the teachers’ association has decided that from May 22 they would return all Tablets that the department had provided them for the Shiksha Setu project if the advertisement to appoint headmaster is not published within May 21.
‘Siksha Setu Axom’ portal was formally launched by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on April 24. The portal has been initiated to capture all details regarding schools including information of the staff as well as those of the students. Following the launch of the Siksha Setu Axom portal, the state will witness ‘School Profile Updation Week’ during which all information will be uploaded on the portal.