Assam Trinamool Congress Condemns Fee Hike in Govt Universities and Colleges

Assam Trinamool Congress President Ripun Borah on Saturday has strongly condemned the substantial fee increase announced by government universities and colleges in Assam for undergraduate courses.
In a recent statement, Borah stated that the hike, which raises fees by Rs. 3,120 for Arts and Commerce streams and Rs. 2,520 for Science streams, has ignited significant backlash from students and their families across the state.
Describing the fee increase as indicative of an "anti-student mentality," Borah criticized the Assam Government's decision, asserting that it jeopardizes the careers and futures of the state's youth.
He urged the government to reconsider the hike, emphasizing the adverse impact it will have on students already grappling with the recent surge in paper leak incidents. Borah's comments highlight growing discontent and call for urgent action to address the financial strain placed on students and their families.