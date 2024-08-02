"SC’s Observation on NEET-UG Vindicates Govt’s Stand": Dharmendra Pradhan

Notably, the Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) must stop its inconsistent actions this year as they do not benefit students.

"We did not cancel the NEET-UG examination because there was no systemic breach of the exam’s sanctity beyond Hazaribagh and Patna," the bench observed.

Several directions were issued by the court and the mandate of the Centre-appointed panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan was expanded to review the NTA’s functioning and suggest exam reforms. The top court said the panel, with its expanded mandate, should submit its report by September 30, detailing measures to address deficiencies in the examination system.